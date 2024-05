Val de proteste de 1 Mai în Europa: „Opriți războiul, măriți salariile”. Stare de asediu la Istanbul şi ciocniri violente în Franţa. Manifestații și în Grecia. Sute de persoane, arestate. VIDEO

Union members clash with Turkish anti riot police officers as they march during Labor Day celebrations in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. Police in Istanbul used tear gas and fired rubber bullets to disperse thousands of people attempting to break through a barricade and reach the city's main square, Taksim, in defiance of a government ban on celebrating May 1 Labor Day at the landmark location.,Image: 869385749, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: This content is intended for editorial use only. For other uses, additional clearances may be required., Model Release: no