epa09716207 President of the Senate Maria Elisabetta Alberti Casellati and president of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Fico during the counting of the ballots at the Lower House (Chamber of Deputies), in Rome, Italy, 29 January 2022. Italian lawmakers from both houses of Parliament and regional representatives on 29 January are taking part in a ballot for the presidential election, after previous rounds of voting proved inconclusive, amid stalemate that prompted Premier Mario Draghi to ask President Sergio Mattarella to rethink his determination to retire and expectations of a re-election of the 80-year-old president. EPA-EFE/ROBERTO MONALDO / POOL