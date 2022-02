epa09770278 A photograph taken with a drone shows two men next to a destroyed house amid the destruction after heavy rains on 15 February in Morro de la Oficina, in the city of Petropolis, state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 18 February 2022. The worst rains since 1932 have already left a partial balance of 130 dead in the Brazilian 'imperial city', where the inhabitants continued this Friday digging with picks and buckets to try to find the dozens of disappeared. According to official data, the storm that fell between the afternoon and the night of 15 February has so far caused more than 120 deaths, dozens of missing persons and some 850 people displaced from their homes. At least 24 people have been rescued alive. EPA-EFE/Antonio Lacerda