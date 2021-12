02 October 2021, North Rhine-Westphalia, Aachen: Klaus Iohannis, Romanian President receives the Charlemagne Prize plaque, the oldest and best-known prize awarded for work done in the service of European unification. Iohannis had already been announced as the laureate in December 2019, but the award ceremony was postponed several times because of the Corona pandemic. Photo: Federico Gambarini/dpa