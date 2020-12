epa08433474 An Alitalia plane is seen in Leonardo da Vinci airport, Fiumicino, near Rome, Italy, 20 May 2020. Starting 02 June 2020 Alitalia is going to resume non-stop flights between Rome and New York, Spain (Rome-Madrid and Rome-Barcelona) and direct connections between Milan and South Italy. The company announced it in a note specifying that it will carry out altogether 36 percent more flights than the month of May, operating 30 routes from 25 airports, of which 15 in Italy and 10 abroad. EPA-EFE/Telenews