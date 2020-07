SO CLOSE, BUT SO FAR AWAY: March 17, 2020, The Hague, Province of South Holland, The Netherlands: A confirmed COVID-19 coronavirus patient wearing a mask with COVID-19 in red written on it. She is staring out the window, looking out from her window at her home where she is being quarantined. A forty year old lady who doesn't want to be named has been tested and confirmed positive to the virus after returning to the Netherlands from her trip in Italy two weeks ago. She has been ordered to stay home by the local health authority in order to quarantine herself to prevent her from spreading the virus. (Credit Image: © Robin Utrecht/SOPA Images via ZUMA Wire)