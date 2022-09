epa10170087 Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part in a ceremony to open new and reconstructed transport network sections in several regions, including the M12 and M5 motorways, as well as the Yekaterinburg Ring Road, via a video conference at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, 08 September 2022. EPA-EFE/GAVRIIL GRIGOROV / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT