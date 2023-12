Israeli infantry soldiers from the 55th Brigade of paratroopers with light weapons as they train in a live fire exercise outside the Tze'elim base in southern Israel near the Gaza Strip border on November 20, 2023, along with Merkava tanks from the armor corps. The soldiers are all reserve IDF troops and have not been inside the Gaza Strip yet. Some of the soldiers returned immediately to Israel from abroad after the Hamas terrorist attack on Southern Israel communities on October 7, 2023. Photo by /UPI. Profimedia Images