British musician Roger Waters speaks next to those affected in the Amazon by Chevron-Texaco during a press conference in Quito, Ecuador, 20 November 2018. Waters complained that 'certain high circles of government' in Ecuador tried to prevent him from visiting the Amazon and that's why he arrived late yesterday to see one of the wells where, decades ago, there was severe oil pollution. 'They definitely did not want me to go to the jungle with Steven Donziger because he is persona non grata in certain high levels of government in this country' the 75-year-old musician told a news conference in which he praised the people of Ecuador who are fighting against the US oil company Chevron. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome