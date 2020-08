Rusia amenință România cu represalii dacă va găzdui mai mulți soldați americani

epa05856883 A soldier from US Navy Amphibious Squadron 8 aims towards enemy line during a NATO military exercise held at Capul Midia shooting range, at the Black Sea shore, 300 Km south-east from Bucharest, Romania, 18 March 2017. About 1,200 US and Romanian soldiers participate in a bilateral NATO exercise called SPRING STORM 17, organized by the Romanian Naval Forces to defend the Romanian coastline and urban areas, with land, air and naval support. Romanians and US military, boarded on the warship USS Carter Hall (LSD-50), landed ashore in amphibious armored vehicles, occupying the beach and rejecting by fire a virtual enemy.The main objective of the SPRING STORM 17 drill is increasing inter-operability between Romanian and US military on the sidelines of NATO measures to ensure the collective security of its allies at the Black Sea shore. EPA/ROBERT GHEMENT