epa04094762 Ripped copies of 'The Diary of Anne Frank' are seen at the Shinjuku Municipal Library in Tokyo, Japan, 22 February 2014. Hundreds of copies of The Diary of Anne Frank and related books were vandalized in libraries in Tokyo. Library officials notified police after some pages of at least 265 copies of the diary and books about Anne Frank were found to have been ripped out at 31 libraries since January. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON