SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2020 A woman wearing a face mask shops at a supermarket in Foster City, California, the United States, March 26, 2020. The United States reported 82,404 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 6 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Thursday (2200 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University. The United States has surpassed China to become the country with most COVID-19 cases in the world, according to the CSSE. (Credit Image: © Wu Xiaoling/Xinhua via ZUMA Wire)