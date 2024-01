People disperse near the scene where explosions occurred on January 3, 2024, in Kerman, Iran. More than 95 Iranians were killed and scores more injured in a terrorist attack at a ceremony in Iran to commemorate the assassination of a top general, further heightening tensions in the increasingly volatile Middle East. The explosions came at a memorial ceremony in Iran marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of Qassem Suleimani, the head of Iran’s al-Quds force, and it was not clear whether either of Suleimani’s principal regional adversaries, Israel or Islamic State, were responsible for the carnage.,Image: 834114980, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no