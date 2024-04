Iranian attend the funeral procession for seven Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps members killed in a strike in Syria, which Iran blamed on Israel, in Tehran on April 5, 2024. The Guards, including two generals, were killed in the air strike on April 1, which levelled the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Damascus. The funeral ceremony coincides with the annual Quds (Jerusalem) Day commemorations, when Iran and its allies stage marches in support of the Palestinians. Profimedia Images