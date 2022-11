epa07946856 Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) shakes hands with President of Equatorial Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (R) during a meeting on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019. The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum take place on 23-24 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT