Aerial image shows the ruins of destruction after the powerful earthquake in Northwestern Syria, Monday, February 6, 2023. The death toll in government-held areas of Syria climbed to 245 with more than 630 injured, according to Syrian state media. At least 147 people were killed in rebel-held areas, according to the White Helmets. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was also felt in Cyprus and Lebanon.