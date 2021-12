Passengers arrive at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra, Ghana, on September 2, 2020. Ghana reopened its international airport on September 1, 2020 but with new regulations in place to curb the spread of the coronavirus, the president announced. Kotoka International Airport, located outside the capital Accra, was closed in March along with other border points in a bid to contain the virus in the west African country.,Image: 555973875, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia