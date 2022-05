epa05177765 A picture made available on 24 February 2016 shows a twin aircraft of the Tara Airlines landing at Jomsom Airport, in Jomsom, a popular resort town west of Kathmandu, Nepal, 04 April 2015, as Mount Nilgiri is visible on the background. According to media reports on 24 February 2016, Tara Air Viking 9N-AHH Twin Otter, carrying 20 passenger including one Chinese and one Kuwait national, and three crew members, has been missing while en route to Jomsom from Pokhara. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA