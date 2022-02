epa09551749 Forensic policemen take evidences near of a rubbish skip where a Finnish woman's human remains were found in the coastal city of Torrevieja, eastern Spain, 28 October 2021 (issued on 29 October 2021). The 68-year old woman was allegedly quartered by her partner, a 70-year old Finnihs man who was arrested by police. EPA-EFE/MORELL