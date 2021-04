Un candidat la alegerile regionale din Mexic și-a lansat campania electorală dintr-un sicriu

epa09119368 Candidate for Federal Deputy for the Social Encounter Party (PES) Carlos Mayorga starts his electoral campaign, with the use of a coffin that represents the violence that is experienced on the border, at Zaragoza International Bridge, in Ciudad Juarez, state of Chihuahua, Mexico, 06 April 2021. The growing tension and violence marks the current electoral period in Mexico with 66 politicians assassinated since September 2020 when the process of 06 June elections began, considered the largest in the history of the country and that will determine the future of the last three years of the Presidency of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. EPA-EFE/LUIS TORRES