Ukrainian soldiers from the 63 brigade were seen in sniper position as part of a military training simulating an attack in the trenches for the counteroffensive to recapture Kherson. The training which involves 31 soldiers aims to improve combat skills in the battlefield. Russia's military has been ordered to withdraw from the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, pulling out from the western bank of the Dnipro River entirely. It marks significance as the regional capital has been captured since the invasion in February.