epa10104518 Republican Senator from Iowa Chuck Grassley (Front), Republican Senator from Wyoming John Barrasso (R) and Republican Senator from Oklahoma James Lankford (Back L) attend a news conference with Senate Finance Committee Republicans, to voice opposition to the Inflation Reduction Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 03 August 2022. Republicans strongly oppose Democrats' health care and climate bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS