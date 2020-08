epa08493843 Children hold signs reading 'we miss our kindergarten', 'Always against the little ones' and 'Thanks Mr. Toennies, we are not allowed to go to kindergarten because of you' as they protest against the closure of schools and kindergartens in Rheda-Wiedenbrueck, western Germany, 18 June 2020. According to media reports, at least 650 Toennies employees at the Rheda-Wiedenbrueck plant have tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease. The small city of around 48,500 inhabitants in North-Rhine Westphalia is facing an imminent shutdown in a bid to contain this new cluster. EPA-EFE/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL