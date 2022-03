epa09710549 Romanian boy Alexis (L) gets his first vaccine dose from a health worker woman (R) at a Covid-19 Children Vaccination center named 'Camp Road', in Bucharest, Romania, 26 January 2022. Romanian health authorities have initiated the vaccination campaign for children aged 5 to 11, starting with 26 January, with the Comirnaty-Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. The kids can be now vaccinated in 219 centers organized throughout the country, with or without programming, only with the consent of their parents. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT