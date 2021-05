epa09176884 A Thai woman receives a shot of CoronaVac vaccine developed by Sinovac Biotech during an emergency vaccination drive against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, in a bid to contain the rapid spreading of the pandemic in Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok, Thailand, 04 May 2021. The Thai government will roll out an emergency vaccination drive against COVID-19, together with proactive mass testing conducted for thousands people in the Klong Toey slum community as an effort to contain the rapid spread of the pandemic. Thailand declared Bangkok and other provinces as maximum control areas and tightened strict health measures to curb the third wave of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic after thousands of infections were reported daily. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT