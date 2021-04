A funeral home staff wearing a personal protective equipment suit (PPE) carries a coffin of a deceased COVID19 victim from the IESS Quito Sur hospital morgue. In recent weeks the Ecuadorian capital has observed a Covid19 rebound of new cases which has caused a saturation of the most important hospitals in the city, according to Dr. Francisco Mora who is Coordinator of Epidemiological and Infectiology Surveillance of the IESS SUR Hospital of Quito, this health center is at 146% of its capacity, this has given rise to the adaptation of waiting rooms and consultation rooms such as ICUs in the emergency wing. COVID19 Rebound in Quito, Ecuador - 26 Mar 2021,Image: 601606596, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no