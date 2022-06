epa09998210 A handout picture made available by the presidential press service shows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (C-R) speaking with servicemen during his visit to a frontline in the Zaporizhia area, Ukraine, 05 June 2022. Zelensky got himself updated on the operational situation at the line of defense amid the Russian invasion. Russian troops had invaded Ukraine on 24 February, starting a conflict that provoked fighting, destruction and a humanitarian crisis since. EPA-EFE/PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES