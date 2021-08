epa04156244 View of a house in 1210 East First street according to the Aberdeen History Museum, is a house where Kurt Cobain spent his early childhood in Aberdeen, Washington, USA, 05 April 2014, the twentieth anniversary Kurt Cobain's death. Twenty years after the death of Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain, the police is re-examining evidence, but gained no new insights, an investigator on the website of the police in Seattle is quoted. EPA/MATT MILLS MCKNIGHT