Dave Mustaine, solistul trupei Megadeth, a fost diagnosticat cu cancer la gât

Dave Mustaine, în vârstă de 57 de ani, a explicat în mediul online despre ce este vorba.
„Am fost diagnosticat cu cancer în gât. Este ceva ce trebuie luat în serios şi înfruntat, dar am mai înfruntat obstacole în trecut. Lucrez îndeaproape cu doctorii şi urmez un plan de tratament despre care ei susţin că are o rată de succes de 90%”, a scris Dave Mustaine.
Din cauza problemelor de sănătate pe care le are solistul, trupa Megadeth a fost nevoită să-și anuleze concertele.
Ive been diagnosed with throat cancer. Its clearly something to be respected and faced head on – but Ive faced obstacles before. Im working closely with my doctors, and weve mapped out a treatment plan which they feel has a 90% success rate. Treatment has already begun. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Unfortunately, this requires that we cancel most shows this year. The 2019 Megacruise will happen, and the band will be a part of it in some form. All up to date information will be at megadeth.com as we get it. Megadeth will be back on the road ASAP. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Meanwhile, Kiko, David, Dirk and I are in the studio, working on the follow up to Dystopia – which I cant wait for everyone to hear. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Im so thankful for my whole team – family, doctors, band members, trainers, and more. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Ill keep everyone posted. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ See you soon, Dave Mustaine
„Din păcate, din cauza acestei boli trebuie să anulăm mare parte din spectacolele din acest an. Turneul nostru se va desfăşura, totuşi, într-o formă sau alta… Megadeth va fi pe scenă cât de curând va fi posibil. Între timp, Kiko, David, Dirk şi eu lucrăm în studio la următorul album, Dystopia, pe care abia aştept să-l audă toată lumea. Mulţumesc tuturor celor din echipa mea – familie, doctori, colegi din trupă şi alţii. Să ne vedem în curând”.
FOTO: Hepta
