INTERVIU. O lume de coșmar văzută prin ochii a doi copii, într-un film realizat de frații de aur ai cinematografiei belgiene

May 28, 2022, CANNES, France: CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 28: Directors Jean-Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne pose with The 75e Anniversary Prize for the movie 'Tori and Lokita' during the winner photocall during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Credit Image: © Frederick Injimbert/ZUMA Press Wire)