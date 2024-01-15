Evenimentul va fi difuzat în limba engleză de la ora 2.00 ora României.

Serialele cu cele mai multe nominalizări: „Succession” – 27, „„The Last Of Us” – 24, „The White Lotus” – 23, „Ted Lasso” – 21, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 14, „The Bear” – 13, „Beef” – 13, „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – 13, „Wednesday” – 12, „Barry” – 11, „Only Murders In The Building” – 11.

Iată care sunt nominalizările pentru principalele categorii la cea de-a 75-a ediţie a premiilor Emmy:

Cel mai bun serial dramă: „Andor”, „Better Call Saul”, „The Crown”, „House of the Dragon”, „The Last of Us”, „Succession”, „The White Lotus”, „Yellowjackets”.

Cel mai bun serial comedie: „Abbott Elementary”, „Barry”, „The Bear”, „Jury: Duty”, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „ed Lasso”, „Wednesday”.

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges – „The Old Man”, Brian Cox – „Succession”, Kieran Culkin – „Succession”, Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”, Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us”, Jeremy Strong – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Sharon Horgan – „Bad Sisters”, Melanie Lynskey – „Yellowjackets”, Elisabeth Moss – „The Handmaid’s Tale”, Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”, Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”, Sarah Snook – „Succession”.

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Bill Hader – „Barry”, Jason Segel – „Shrinking”, Martin Short – „Only Murders In The Building”, Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”, Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Christina Applegate – „Dead To Me”, Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary”, Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face”, Jenna Ortega – „Wednesday”.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: F. Murray Abraham – „The White Lotus”, Nicholas Braun – „Succession”, Michael Imperioli – „The White Lotus”, Theo James – „The White Lotus”, Matthew Macfadyen -„Succession”, Alan Ruck – „Succession”, Will Sharpe – „The White Lotus”, Alexander Skarsgard – „Succession”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: Jennifer Coolidge – „The White Lotus”, Elizabeth Debicki – „The Crown”, Meghann Fahy – „The White Lotus”, Sabrina Impacciatore – „The White Lotus”, Aubrey Plaza – „The White Lotus”, Rhea Seehorn – „Better Call Saul”, J. Smith-Cameron – „Succession”, Simona Tabasco – „The White Lotus”.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Anthony Carrigan – „Barry”, Phil Dunster – „Ted Lasso”, Brett Goldstein – „Ted Lasso”, James Marsden – „Jury: Duty”, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – „The Bear”, Tyler James Williams – „Abbott Elementary”, Henry Winkler – „Barry”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Alex Borstein – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear”, Janelle James – „Abbott Elementary”, Sheryl Lee Ralph – „Abbott Elementary”, Juno Temple – „Ted Lasso”, Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso”, Jessica Williams – „Shrinking”.

Cea mai bună miniserie TV: „Beef”, „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, „Daisy Jones & The Six”, „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, „Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie: Kumail Nanjiani – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Taron Egerton – „Black Bird”, Evan Peters – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Steven Yeun – „Beef”, Michael Shannon – „George & Tammy”, Daniel Radcliffe – „Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie: Jessica Chastain – „George & Tammy”, Ali Wong – „Beef”, Lizzy Caplan – „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Dominique Fishback – „Swarm”, Riley Keough – „Daisy Jones & the Six”, Kathryn Hahn – „Tiny Beautiful Things”.

