Evenimentul va fi difuzat în limba engleză de la ora 2.00 ora României.

Serialele cu cele mai multe nominalizări: „Succession” – 27, „„The Last Of Us” – 24, „The White Lotus” – 23, „Ted Lasso” – 21, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” – 14, „The Bear” – 13, „Beef” – 13, „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” – 13, „Wednesday” – 12, „Barry” – 11, „Only Murders In The Building” – 11.

Iată care sunt nominalizările pentru principalele categorii la cea de-a 75-a ediţie a premiilor Emmy:

Cel mai bun serial dramă: „Andor”, „Better Call Saul”, „The Crown”, „House of the Dragon”, „The Last of Us”, „Succession”, „The White Lotus”, „Yellowjackets”.

Cel mai bun serial comedie: „Abbott Elementary”, „Barry”, „The Bear”, „Jury: Duty”, „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, „Only Murders in the Building”, „ed Lasso”, „Wednesday”.

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial dramă: Jeff Bridges – „The Old Man”, Brian Cox – „Succession”, Kieran Culkin – „Succession”, Bob Odenkirk – „Better Call Saul”, Pedro Pascal – „The Last of Us”, Jeremy Strong – „Succession”

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial dramă: Sharon Horgan – „Bad Sisters”, Melanie Lynskey – „Yellowjackets”, Elisabeth Moss – „The Handmaid’s Tale”, Bella Ramsey – „The Last of Us”, Keri Russell – „The Diplomat”, Sarah Snook – „Succession”.

Cine sunt agricultorii care au ieșit în stradă să acuze „falimentul de la poarta fermelor”. Reacția unei asociații din Vrancea
Recomandări
Cine sunt agricultorii care au ieșit în stradă să acuze „falimentul de la poarta fermelor”. Reacția unei asociații din Vrancea

Cel mai bun actor într-un serial comedie: Bill Hader – „Barry”, Jason Segel – „Shrinking”, Martin Short – „Only Murders In The Building”, Jason Sudeikis – „Ted Lasso”, Jeremy Allen White – „The Bear”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-un serial comedie: Christina Applegate – „Dead To Me”, Rachel Brosnahan – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Quinta Brunson – „Abbott Elementary”, Natasha Lyonne – „Poker Face”, Jenna Ortega – „Wednesday”.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: F. Murray Abraham – „The White Lotus”, Nicholas Braun – „Succession”, Michael Imperioli – „The White Lotus”, Theo James – „The White Lotus”, Matthew Macfadyen -„Succession”, Alan Ruck – „Succession”, Will Sharpe – „The White Lotus”, Alexander Skarsgard – „Succession”.

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial dramă: Jennifer Coolidge – „The White Lotus”, Elizabeth Debicki – „The Crown”, Meghann Fahy – „The White Lotus”, Sabrina Impacciatore – „The White Lotus”, Aubrey Plaza – „The White Lotus”, Rhea Seehorn – „Better Call Saul”, J. Smith-Cameron – „Succession”, Simona Tabasco – „The White Lotus”.

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Anthony Carrigan – „Barry”, Phil Dunster – „Ted Lasso”, Brett Goldstein – „Ted Lasso”, James Marsden – „Jury: Duty”, Ebon Moss-Bachrach – „The Bear”, Tyler James Williams – „Abbott Elementary”, Henry Winkler – „Barry”.

Iohannis, ultimul an. Bilanțul unui președinte care a făcut praf renumele bunului simț sibian mai tare decât toți vânzătorii de brânză proastă din București
Recomandări
Iohannis, ultimul an. Bilanțul unui președinte care a făcut praf renumele bunului simț sibian mai tare decât toți vânzătorii de brânză proastă din București

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar într-un serial comedie: Alex Borstein – „The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”, Ayo Edebiri – „The Bear”, Janelle James – „Abbott Elementary”, Sheryl Lee Ralph – „Abbott Elementary”, Juno Temple – „Ted Lasso”, Hannah Waddingham – „Ted Lasso”, Jessica Williams – „Shrinking”.

Cea mai bună miniserie TV: „Beef”, „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, „Daisy Jones & The Six”, „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, „Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi”.

Cel mai bun actor într-o miniserie: Kumail Nanjiani – „Welcome to Chippendales”, Taron Egerton – „Black Bird”, Evan Peters – „Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, Steven Yeun – „Beef”, Michael Shannon – „George & Tammy”, Daniel Radcliffe – „Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”.

Cea mai bună actriţă într-o miniserie: Jessica Chastain – „George & Tammy”, Ali Wong – „Beef”, Lizzy Caplan – „Fleishman Is in Trouble”, Dominique Fishback – „Swarm”, Riley Keough – „Daisy Jones & the Six”, Kathryn Hahn – „Tiny Beautiful Things”.

Google News Urmărește-ne pe Google News

Abonați-vă la canalul Libertatea de WhatsApp pentru a fi la curent cu ultimele informații
Comentarii (6)

Andrissima   •   15.01.2024, 14:41

O lista foarte interesanta! :)

tinca   •   15.01.2024, 14:31

Sa vedem cine va lua premiul!!!

Frumosul1   •   15.01.2024, 11:54

Este încununarea unui film executat bine la premiile Emmy actorii și regizorii câștigă mai multă celebritate

Vezi toate comentariile (6)
Comentează

Loghează-te în contul tău pentru a adăuga comentarii și a te alătura dialogului.

 regulile comunitatii
PE ACELAȘI SUBIECT
   
Destinația populară printre turiștii români în care a fost introdusă o nouă taxă. Cât vor plăti în plus
FANATIK.RO
Destinația populară printre turiștii români în care a fost introdusă o nouă taxă. Cât vor plăti în plus
Ce se întâmplă cu soția lui Mircea Radu, la un an de când a fost lovită de o mașină pe trecerea de pietoni: ''Poate...'
Viva.ro
Ce se întâmplă cu soția lui Mircea Radu, la un an de când a fost lovită de o mașină pe trecerea de pietoni: ''Poate...'
Alina Sorescu a răbufnit, după gestul controversat făcut de Alexandru Ciucu. „Este doar pentru imaginea lui”
TVMANIA.RO
Alina Sorescu a răbufnit, după gestul controversat făcut de Alexandru Ciucu. „Este doar pentru imaginea lui”
Steffi Graf și Andre Agassi vin în România. „Am ridicat ștacheta foarte mult”
GSP.RO
Steffi Graf și Andre Agassi vin în România. „Am ridicat ștacheta foarte mult”
Țara în care un an are 13 luni, iar locuitorii ei trăiesc acum în 2016. Care e motivul
FANATIK.RO
Țara în care un an are 13 luni, iar locuitorii ei trăiesc acum în 2016. Care e motivul
Două fete de 9 și 12 ani au murit arse de vii în propria casă. Părinții se aflau la un botez, în Sălaj
Știrileprotv.ro
Două fete de 9 și 12 ani au murit arse de vii în propria casă. Părinții se aflau la un botez, în Sălaj
'Nu-mi place să vorbesc despre el'. Mama lui Mircea Badea, declarații neașteptate despre fiul ei. Imagini rare cu părinții prezentatorului
Unica.ro
'Nu-mi place să vorbesc despre el'. Mama lui Mircea Badea, declarații neașteptate despre fiul ei. Imagini rare cu părinții prezentatorului
ŞOC total în Liga 1. Becali renunţă la FCSB şi se retrage definitiv din fotbalul românesc. Moment cheie în decizia latifundiarului: "Vreau să scap"
Orangesport.ro
ŞOC total în Liga 1. Becali renunţă la FCSB şi se retrage definitiv din fotbalul românesc. Moment cheie în decizia latifundiarului: "Vreau să scap"
Primul oraş mare blocat de transportatori şi fermieri cu zeci de utilaje. "Iese revoluţie, revoluţie"
Observatornews.ro
Primul oraş mare blocat de transportatori şi fermieri cu zeci de utilaje. "Iese revoluţie, revoluţie"
Horoscop 15 ianuarie 2024. Berbecii vor avea ocazia să descopere un nou ritm de a trăi și vor dori să-și organizeze viața pe această bază nouă
HOROSCOP
Horoscop 15 ianuarie 2024. Berbecii vor avea ocazia să descopere un nou ritm de a trăi și vor dori să-și organizeze viața pe această bază nouă
Parteneri

Știri mondene

Parteneri

Știri România

Parteneri
RECOMANDĂRI
TRENDING NEWS
PARTENERI
ULTIMELE ȘTIRI
   