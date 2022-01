NEWS - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are confirmed to be dating. Rihanna and Asap Rocky have been in a relationship for several months. The rumor seems to be taking hold, 'Page Six' magazine confirms it after the couple were seen together in a New York hotel. They had already been known to be close for a long time, but a source quickly confirmed the information to the American media. The Fashion awards 2019 red carpet, at the Royal Albert Hall, in London. Pictured: Rihanna and Asap Rocky,Image: 486075735, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -ARG, -BEL, -CZE, -FIN, -FRA, -DEU, -ITA, -MEX, -NOR, -PER, -PRT, -ESP, -CHE, -GBR, Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia