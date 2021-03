epa09047368 Sanremo Festival host and artistic director, Amadeus (L) and Milan's Swedish forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic (R) perform on stage of the Ariston Theatre during the 71st Sanremo Italian Song Festival, in Sanremo, Italy, 02 March 2021. The festival runs from 02 to 06 March 2021. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI