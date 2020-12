epa08868890 Ludovic Orban, Romania's premier and the leader of PNL (National Liberal Party), making a media statement after first exit pollls were announced during elections in Bucharest, Romania, 06 December 2020 (issued 07 December 2020). Ludovic Orban resigned on 07 Deecember. According to last official results - PSD (Social Democracy Party) 29,79%, PNL 25,01%, political alliance USR-PLUS 14,85%, PNL loose these elections in favor of left oriented PSD. Romanian president Klaus Iohannis nominated as interim premier former Defence Minister, Nicolae Ciuca. The resignation of the Prime Minister means the resignation of the entire Government. After resignation, the cabinet operates temporarily for the next 45 days. During the interim period, the Government has limited powers and can only adopt administrative acts. The TV screen writes: 'ORBAN: I DID EVERYTHING THAT WAS POSSIBLE!' EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT