Moscova, capitala unui imperiu al minciunii. De ce fuga rușilor peste hotare nu reprezintă pentru nimeni o soluție valabilă

epa10072822 People wait at a bus stop featuring a poster with the inscription 'For Russia, For the children of Donbass' in Moscow, Russia, 15 July 2022. On 24 February Russian troops invaded Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting, and multiple sanctions against Russia. The letter Z, painted on Russian military vehicles in Ukraine, has quickly become a symbol of support for the Russian army. EPA-EFE/YURI KOCHETKOV