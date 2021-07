epa09367920 Silver medalist Sofya Velikaya (L) of Russia Golden medalist Sofia Pozdniakova (C) of Russia and Bronze medalist Manon Brunet (R) of France pose on the podium at the victory ceremony of the Women's Sabre Individual event during the Fencing events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Makuhari Messe convention centre in Chiba, Japan, 26 July 2021. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA