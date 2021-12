(211228) -- ZHANGJIAKOU, Dec. 28, 2021 (Xinhua) -- Participants conduct test on the track during the biathlon international training week at the National Biathlon Center in Zhangjiakou competition zone of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 28, 2021.,Image: 649555780, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: Profimedia