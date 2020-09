epa08563123 (FILE) - Former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson waves at the crowd before the WBC World Heavyweight Championship title fight between Deontay Wilder of the USA versus Tyson Fury of Great Britain at the Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, 22 February 2020 (reissued 23 July 2020). Heavyweight boxing legend Mike Tyson on 23 July 2020 announced he would return to the boxing ring at the age of 55 on 12 September 2020 for an exhibition bout against Roy Jones Jr.