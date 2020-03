The NBA announced Wednesday that it is suspending the season after a positive case of coronavirus was reported in the league. Shortly before, the identity of the player was revealed: Frenchman Rudy Gobert ---- File - Interview available upon request - Exclusive - Utah Jazz French basketball player Rudy Gobert during a game in Salt Lake City, UT, USA, February 7, 2020. On January 30, 2020, Gobert, alongside teammate Donovan Mitchell, was named a Western Conference reserve for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game. His first selection as an All-Star came amid discussion that his omissions from the two prior All-Star games were among the worst in NBA history. Photo by Lionel Hahn/ABACAPRESS.COM