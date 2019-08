Zi de doliu în Turul Poloniei, după decesul rutierului belgian Bjorg Lambrecht. Imagini cutremurătoare

epaselect epa07758851 Belgium rider Enzo Wouters (R) of the Lotto Soudal team and Tour de Pologne director Czeslaw Lang (L) hold a minute of silence for Belgian rider Bjorg Lambrecht at the start of the fourth stage of the Tour de Pologne cycling race over 133.7km from Jaworzno to Kocierz, Poland, 06 August 2019. Bjorg Lambrecht, aged 22, of the Lotto Soudal team, crashed into a concrete culvert on the road during the third stage of the race. He was resuscitated and taken to hospital in Rybnik, where he died of his injuries. The organisers shortened the fourth stage by a 38.5km loop around Kocierz. The stage was also neutralized to pay respects to Lambrecht. EPA-EFE/ANDRZEJ GRYGIEL POLAND OUT