Spanish Prime Minister and Socialist Party (PSOE) candidate for re-election Pedro Sanchez (R), looks at his wife Begona Gomez as they cast their ballots during Spain's general election, in Madrid, on July 23, 2023. Spain votes today on whether to hand Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a fresh four-year mandate or, as polls suggest, bring the right back to power with its far-right ally. Profimedia Images