8181175 01.05.2022 A woman rides a bicycle on an embankment in Gelendzhik, Russia. Holiday season in Krasnodar region starts on the May 1st. A sign reads: "Gelendzhik".,Image: 687706867, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Editors' note: THIS IMAGE IS PROVIDED BY RUSSIAN STATE-OWNED AGENCY SPUTNIK., Model Release: no