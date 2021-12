epaselect epa09649319 Villagers wade through a flooded street in Shah Alam, Selangor state, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, 19 December 2021. More than 21,000 people were evacuated as floods hit several Malaysian states. 'The government would allocate an initial sum of 21 million Euro for house and infrastructure repairs, and will provide financial aid to affected households', Malaysia Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced on 19 December. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL