60 de arestări la Berlin, în timpul protestelor împotriva restricțiilor cauzate de coronavirus

epa08439591 People protest along Unter den Linden street in Berlin, Germany, 23 May 2020. A series of demonstrations throughout the German capital, calling for ending of the social and economical restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The events are organized by groups of various motives, right wing activists, conspiracy theory believers and more, several counter demonstrations by left leaning organisations were also taking place. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER