epa08078859 A small boy drinks water from a bowl outside a makeshift tent at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Belet Weyne, Hirshabelle state, some 350 kilometres north of the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, 14 December 2019 (issued 18 December 2019). At least 110,000 people have been displaced after Shabelle river burst its banks in late October 2019 following heavy rains in the region. According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) in Somalia, the rains have inundated 207,000 hectares of land along Shabelle and Juba rivers, raising concerns about food security. EPA-EFE/DANIEL IRUNGU