epa08328883 Italian Carabinieri officers, along with the Army and Civil Protection members, load the coffins of people deceased because of the coronavirus on military funeral cars, in Ponte San Pietro, northern Italy, 28 March 2020. The civil protection agency said Friday that 9,134 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, 969 up on the number given on Thursday. It is the highest daily rise in deaths anywhere in the world since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak, although around 50 ofthe deaths were cases carried over after not being included in Thursday's data. EPA-EFE/Marco Ottico