epaselect epa10230640 A firefighter helicopter pours water on fire on a collapsed part of the Kerch Strait bridge in Crimea, 08 October 2022. According to Russian authorities, "an explosion was set off at a cargo vehicle on the motorway part of the Crimean bridge on the side of the Taman peninsula, which set fire to seven fuel tanks of a train that was en route to the Crimean peninsula. Two motorway sections of the bridge partially collapsed." EPA-EFE/STRINGER