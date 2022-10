epaselect epa10234178 Police officers stand near a children's playground after shelling in downtown Kyiv (Kiev), Ukraine, 10 October 2022. Explosions have been reported in several districts of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on 10 October, with rescuers extinguishing fires and helping the victims among the civilian population, the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine said. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February 2022 starting a conflict that has provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis. EPA-EFE/OLEG PETRASYUK