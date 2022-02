epa08114553 (L-R) Russian President and Armed Forces Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov, and Commander of the Russian Army's Southern Military District Colonel General Alexander Dvornikov attend on board of the Russian Northern fleet's Marshal Ustinov missile cruiser watches the joint drills of the Northern and Black sea fleets in the Black Sea, Crimea, 09 January 2020. The exercise included Kalibr cruise missiles and Kinzhal hypersonic aero-ballistic ballistic missiles firing. EPA-EFE/ALEXEI DRUZHININ / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN POOL MANDATORY CREDIT