epa08582103 (FILE) - Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during his weekly Wednesday General Audience at the Vatican, 10 February 2010 (reissued 03 August 2020). German media reports on 03 August 2020 state former Pope Benedict XVI may be seriously ill. German newspaper Passauer Neue Presse cited German author Peter Seewald, the former Pontiff's biographer who met the former Pope in Vatican on 01 August, saying he is suffering from a viral infection. EPA-EFE/ETTORE FERRARI